A mob descended heavily on a man after he was caught with a sack filled with dead babies in Nigeria.

According to reports, the suspect, who was shabbily dressed giving the aura of a mentally challenged person, was seen loitering around with a sack which was dripping with a substance believed to be blood.

It was gathered that the man’s movement arose suspicion from passers-by who demanded to know the content of the sack.

The suspect in a bid to evade interrogation, quickly jumped into a lake nearby but was caught by the eyewitnesses who were already getting agitated.

Some eyewitnesses retrieved the sack and discovered the fresh dead babies.

The suspect refused to give any response when interrogated, but confessed to have killed the mothers of the babies.

