The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Offinso North in the Ashanti Region, David Kwasi Asare Boakye, has been reported dead.

Adwuma Wura, as he is popularly known, is said to have passed on in the early hours of Monday, November 7, 2022.

Mr Boakye passed after a short illness.

Some Ghanaians have since taken to social media to mourn him.