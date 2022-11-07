Thomas Partey once again displayed a top notch performance for Arsenal in an emphatic win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Ghanaian international bossed the midfield area throughout the game to steer the Gunners to the top of the league table.

Former England legend, Darren Brent, showered praises on the 29-year-old following his impressive performance this season.

“My top four at Arsenal would be Ramsdale, Saliba, Partey who’s the glue, and then Gabriel Jesus. But Thomas Partey, when he’s not in that midfield, they look completely different,” Bent said on TalkSPORT.

“Then you’re asking Xhaka to play a role he doesn’t want to play. He wants the licence to go forward, get involved and score. When Partey’s not involved he can’t do that. He is the most important player at that club.”

Partey has been consistent this season and has managed two goals from 14 appearances for the London club.

He made a total of 56 passes amounting to 92.9% passing accuracy.

Watch Partey’s dominant display in Arsenal win over Chelsea: