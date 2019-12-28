She was ‘bait’ if you like, and key investigator in an expose that brought to fore indecent practices ongoing in some prominent African universities in Ghana and Nigeria.



Her role was unquestionably brave and today, she has earned a place among top African women who stood up for a change in 2019.



The Africa Eye expose ‘Sex-for-grades’ released in October 2019 exposed sexual misconduct by university lecturers in Ghana and Nigeria.



As a result, lecturers, including two Ghanaian lecturers; Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor, got suspended and policies changed.

Reporter and survivor, drew from her experiences to empower others. She has been named among the BBC’s top 5 women championing the course for gender equality and against discrimination.



About Kiki Mordi



According to newsmag.com, Miss Mordi is a Nigerian, with Port Harcourt, as her hometown. On her Instagram page, she describes herself as a filmmaker, storyteller, writer, BBC Africa radio presenter. She is the Head of Presenting @wfm917.



She turned 28 years in August 12, 2019, this was captured in one of her Instagram posts.



“Is this what turning 28 feels like? Honestly, it feels like nothing. But since birthdays have a way of invoking introspection here goes nothing… I feel like grown woman. I feel like a star. I feel… free!,” her post read.



Kiki Mordi who is currently based in the United Kingdom dropped out of school because of sexual harassment, hence her passion for the cause.



In her documentary, she mentioned, though she gained admission into one of the best schools in Nigeria, after the death of her father, her dreams of becoming a medical doctor, was shattered by a certain lecturer who demanded sex from her.



According to Kiki Mordi, the investigation was carried out to expose these bad lecturers who torment young and innocent ladies in tertiary institutions.



Kiki won the Nigerian Broadcasters Merit Award for Outstanding Presenting Programme, South-South. She was nominated for Nigerian Broadcasters Merit Award for Most Promising Young Presenter (TV/Radio).



