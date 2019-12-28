

The heavily attended 2019 Detty Rave concert saw wonderful performances from Ghanaian acts and the foreign artistes including Rick Ross and Koffee.

However, the performance took a surprising turn when Mr Eazi, the face of Detty Rave, made it onto the stage.

The ‘Dabebi’ singer got the thousands of patrons, who had made it to the show, sing the Ghana national anthem.