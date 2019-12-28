The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the new academic calendar of 2019/2020 for double-track and single track Second Cycle (Senior High School) Institutions.

The GES in a post on Facebook said contact hours for the 2019/2020 academic year has been increased from 1,080 hours to 1,134 hours.

All you need to know;

The basic principle of the academic calendar is that every track of students will have 8 months of contact time in a 12-month calendar.

In the case of the 2019/2020 academic calendar, it is September 2019 to August 2020.

Students in both Double-Track and Single-Track schools receive their 8 months minimum in the 12-month cycle.

Semester 2 for Single-Track schools is five (5) months: January 5th to June 5th, 2020. This includes statutory breaks for national holidays and a mid-semester break.

Double-Track schools, each track of students will have their 8 months of schooling by the end of August 2020.

First semester for Form 2 Gold ends on May 8th, Second Semester for Form 2 Gold students is: May 11th to August 28th, 2020.

Form 2 Gold will break for Easter and will also have mid-semester break in June 2020.

The Double-Track calendar allows for uninterrupted period of academic work for Form 3 students.

To provide additional time for Form 3 students on both Single and Double-Track Schools to prepare for their final examinations, they return on January, 5th and stay till June 4th, 2020 (end of WASSCE).

The 2019/2020 Free SHS Academic Calendar is well thought out and with input from key stakeholders. Below are the details of the new academic calendar.

Source: Ghana Education Service on Facebook

