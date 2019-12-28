A host of high-profile personalities from the African diaspora have arrived in Ghana for the maiden Africa Premier Leadership Awards, to be held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Sunday, December 29, 2019.

The event is dedicated to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who will be honoured with the title “Pillar of Peace” for the extraordinary leadership role he played in restoring peace to the Dagbon Traditional Area after almost two decades of chieftaincy dispute that led to the loss of lives and massive destruction to property.

Among the diaspora, personalities are the Mayor of the City of Newark – New Jersey, USA, Ras Jua Baraka; the Vice President of the 33rd Legislature of the Virgin Islands, Senator Myron D. Jackson; the founder of the Panama World Trade and Investment Foundation, Dr. Melida Harris Barrow, and the Group Executive Chairman, GBSH Consult Group Worldwide, Prof. Dr. Ambassador Tel Edgars.

The African Premier Leadership Awards is instituted under the patronage of the International Centre for the Promotion of Human Rights (CIPDH Africa) in collaboration with E ON 3 Group, a Ghanaian Business Solutions Provider based in Accra.

Other implementing partners include GBSH Consult Group Worldwide, UAE-Africa Development Consortium, Future Africa Foundation, Novel Vision and the State Enterprises Commission.

The Executive Director of E ON 3 Group, Mr Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta, told Graphic Online [ www.graphic.com.gh] in Kumasi on Friday that Dr. Melida Harris Barrow will be the Guest Speaker at the event, which will be chaired by Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Juabenhene and Chairman of the Council of State.

The ceremony ties in with the ‘Year of Return’ and will mark the last Akwasidae for the year.

Mayor Baraka, who is married to Linda Jumah, the daughter of former Kumasi Mayor and current Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries, Mr Kofi Jumah, expressed delight to be part of the event in Kumasi, at which he will be making a statement.

“It is always a privilege for us here in the African diaspora community in Newark to unite with Africa itself, for commerce, cultural programmes and, most importantly, the pursuit for global peace,” he said.