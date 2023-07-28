Fabinho has not travelled with Liverpool on their trip to Singapore with his future still to be resolved.

The midfielder was left behind when the club went to Germany for a pre-season training camp after Al-Ittihad made a £40m bid for him on 14 July.

A move has yet to be completed, but the 29-year-old Brazil international has been left out of the Reds’ 27-man squad in Singapore too.

Liverpool play Leicester City on 30 July and Bayern Munich on 2 August.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are also without midfielder Jordan Henderson, who has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Spanish midfielder Thiago is missing from the tour as he continues his recovery from a hip injury that ruled him out of the end of the last season.

Fabinho has been at Liverpool since July 2018 when he was signed him from Ligue 1 club Monaco for a fee in the region of £39m.

He has made 219 appearances for the Reds, scoring 11 goals, and has helped them win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Fifa Club World Cup.