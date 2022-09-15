Exclusive photos of Aisha Huang's court appearance

The Chinese illegal mining suspect, Aisha Huang, and her accomplices on Wednesday appeared at an Accra Circuit Court.

She is being held on charges of the sale and purchase of minerals in Accra without a license and engaging in illegal mining without a license.

Due to the media hype that has been given to her case, many people thronged the court to catch a glimpse of the ‘galamsey’ suspect.

Below are photos from the court:

