Two persons are reported to have died in an accident at Sefwi Akontombra in the Western North Region.

The road crash also injured four others as well.

According to reports, a low-bed truck carrying an excavator from Akontombra towards Sefwi Wiawso veered off the road and crushed into a high tension pole.

The incident has also plunged the community into total darkness and also affected their water system.

The District Chief Executive for the area, Yawson Amoah, has confirmed the news.

According to him, efforts are being put in place to restore power to the area.

“There were petty issues after the incident. Both the electricity and water systems of the community went off, so we were doing the follow-up with the Electricity Company of Ghana to restore power,” he said.