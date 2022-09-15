Maintaining underwear hygiene is a must when you talk about intimate health.

We wear underwear for comfort and to keep our vagina clean and dry.

While it may be good to wear underwear, wearing wet underwear possesses a high risk of bacterial growth, poor odour, itching, and other unpleasant side effects.

The wetness can come from not wiping yourself well after a bath or after a poop session, urinary incontinence, sweat or even excess vaginal discharge.

Below are some risk factors of wearing wet underwear and how to maintain overall underwear hygiene:

Damp underwear can cause vaginal irritation, redness, or rashes.

It can also lead to unpleasant things like yeast infections in the vaginal area.

Due to the infection, you may experience inflammation of the vagina, redness, intense itching, and pain during urination, or sex.

This condition is quite common but damp underwear can increase the risk for you because moisture allows the bacteria to grow at a faster rate.

If you don’t change the wet underwear, that wetness down there can also mess up your pH balance.

How to maintain proper vagina hygiene

Innerwear or underwear is an essential component of good hygiene and maintains the health of your vagina. So, regardless of the type of underwear you prefer, comfortable cotton briefs or something fancier. You should be aware that it can have an impact on your vaginal health.

Not wearing the right kind of underwear can impact your overall comfort. If you are one of those ladies who do not care about wearing wet underwear occasionally, you should stop and think again. The vagina has pretty sensitive skin that is incredibly vulnerable to infections and the risk of irritation.