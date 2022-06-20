Liberian president, George Weah, has entered the charts for the ‘Buga’ dance challenge which has witnessed a host of personalities exhibiting their dance moves on social media for the popular song.

The song by Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, has topped charts for weeks following its release in May with its dance challenge becoming popular across social media platforms, especially Tik Tok.

President Weah over the weekend left a charged crowd present at the CDC Party Headquarters in shock when he boogied down to the song in front of his supporters.

The 55-year-old African leader has earned applause from social media users for jumping on stage and performing the challenge with ease.

say what you wanna say about this man..all he’s doing is tryna make things right for his people..even when it comes to dancing to make them happy..he goes for Kizz Daniel’s “BUGA”💯👌🏽https://t.co/ahULjmXq83 — Patricia Tucker (@Patrici13459312) June 19, 2022

