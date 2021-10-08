A former adult film actress has been arrested for killing her two-year-old son and dumping his corpse onto a checkout counter in a Lidl supermarket in Italy.

Katalin Erzsebet Bradacs, 44, was taken into preventive custody after being charged with murdering her son, Alex Juhasz.

The former porn actress and nightclub dancer entered a Lidl supermarket in the small town of Citta della Pieve in the central Italian region of Umbria on Friday afternoon.

Bradacs, from Hungary, reportedly entered the supermarket shouting for help as she placed her son’s bloodied body on top of a checkout counter. The child was pronounced dead at the scene after being found with nine stab wounds to his chest and neck.

According to reports in the local media, his mother was arrested by the police after a knife was found in her handbag. Some items including the child’s bloodied T-shirt, which was punctured with nine holes were found later that night at a nearby disused building.

The area was sealed off by the police as part of their investigation.

The alleged crime was not caught on camera, but the woman was reportedly filmed both arriving at and leaving the scene.

The police believe Bradacs wanted revenge against Alex’s father, Norbert Juhasz, with whom she was separated and who had been granted custody by a Hungarian court last month.

The mother is said to have fled to Italy with Alex in September following the ruling.

Juhasz allegedly alerted the Hungarian authorities after a photo of his dying son was reportedly sent to his mobile phone via WhatsApp by Bradacs shortly before she went to the supermarket carrying the boy’s body.

Following her arrest, the woman was taken into questioning, and she denied the accusations against her, reportedly telling the police repeatedly: “I did not kill my son.”

It was reported that she gave three contradictory versions of events before choosing to remain silent on the advice of her lawyer, Enrico Renzoni. She was taken into custody at a prison in the nearby city of Perugia.