A 29-year-old ex-convict, Ayomide Sikiru, was on Thursday brought before a Sabo Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, over alleged theft and assault on four policemen.

Sikiru, a resident of Mushin area of Lagos, is facing a three-count charge of stealing, serious assault and resisting arrest.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Police prosecutor, Insp. Magaji Haruna, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at 8.40a.m. on October 13, at WAEC bus stop on Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos.

He said that the defendant had stolen a Techno CamonX phone valued at N55,000 from the complainant, Miss Rufina Ezeanowi, while in a tricycle they both boarded.

According to him, the complainant noticed that her phone was missing and called the attention of the people around who searched the defendant and found the phone on him.

Haruna said that when four policemen arrived at the scene, the defendant tried to escape and assaulted the law enforcement agents by slapping and giving them fist blows.

He stated that the defendant assaulted DSP Alkali Sunday, ASP Adesina Adeyinka and Inspector Emmanuel Ajayi and also tore the shirt of Sgt. Yusuf Onuche.

He further told the court that the defendant had previously served a year jail term for stealing a few years back and had been previously convicted of a felony.

The offences contravene Sections 287 (1), 174 (a) and 117 (2) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. (Revised)

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 117 (2) carries three years imprisonment or N200,000 fine for resisting arrest.

Section 174 (a) prescribes three years jail term for serious assault while section 287 (1) carries seven years imprisonment for the offence of stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.Y. Adefope, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She directed that both sureties must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Adefope added that the sureties must have their addresses verified by the court and that civil servants and self-employed persons were exempted.

The magistrate adjourned the case until November 4 for mention.