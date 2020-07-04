The world’s first self-proclaimed gold-plated hotel called Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel is reportedly open for business in Vietnam.

With this edifice, the face of international tourism is about to change.

How Africa reports that the hotel is plated in 24-carat gold in its lobbies. It also features an infinity pool and rooms with all cutleries, toilet seats, shower-heads in gold.

The same media reports that the hotel took 11 years and a whopping $200 million US Dollars to build.

Coffee in the hotel is served in gold cups. It has 400 rooms and will be operated under the American Wyndham Hotels brand.

MORE:

A room at the hotel goes for $250 per night and apartments are available for rent there.

Meanwhile, the gold for the hotel was locally sourced to reduce building costs.

“We want the ordinary people to the super rich… to check-in. Our group has a factory that can do gold-plated stuff, so the cost for our equipment and furniture here is quite cheap,” Nguyen Huu Duong, the owner of the hotel, said.