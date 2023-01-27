A former Deputy Managing Director of the National Investment Bank (NIB), Alfred Thompson, has said two main factors accounted for the removal of Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority Leader.

He says the removal was occasioned by Haruna’s refusal to support the current National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia during the party’s recent congress to elect national executives, as well as friction between him and former President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking on TV3 Friday January 27, Mr Thompson who is a member of the communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) described the changes as a coup d’etat in the NDC.

He said “we know what is going on in our opponent’s party. Everybody knows there is friction between Haruna Iddrisu and former President John Dramani Mahama.”

He recounted that Mr Mahama was not even ready to appoint Haruna Iddrisu as Minister in his government but eventually gave him the appointment out of pressure.

His comments were, however, dismissed by Malik Basintale, a member of the communications team of the NDC.

Basintale said there is no friction between former President Mahama and Haruna Iddrisu.

They were contributing to a discussion on the changes made to the leadership of the Minority in Parliament by the NDC.

The appointment of new Minority Leaders has divided the members of the Minority Caucus.

