Black Princesses skipper, Evelyn Badu, has bagged two awards at the 2022 CAF Awards held in Rabat in Morocco on Thursday night.

The promising forward was named the Young Player in the Womens’ category and also clinched the Inter-Club Player of the Year.

The Hasaacas Lady’s ace beat off competition from Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Andile Dlamini and South Africa defender Bambanani Mbanie in the Inter-Club Player of the Year category before winning the Young Player of the Year ahead of former teammate Doris Boaduwaa and Morocco’s Yasmine Zouhir.

Badu was the top scorer in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League and was also named player of the tournament.

Following a successful tournament and stunning year, the 19-year-old sealed a move to the Norwegian side, Avaldsnes IL.

Badu is currently with the Black Princesses side as they prepare for next month’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.