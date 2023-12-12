South African senior women’s national team coach, Desiree Ellis continues engraving her name into the rich history books of African football.

The Banyana Banyana coach, who guided South Africa to their first-ever TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and second FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance retains the same accolade she won in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

Besides Ellis, no coach has won the CAF Women’s Coach of the Year award thanks to the former Banyana Banyana captain’s tactical acumen and dominance that keeps improving as the years go by.

Ellis was nominated alongside Reynald Pedros of Morocco as well as fellow countryman, Jerry Tshabalala who won his second CAF Women’s Champions League title with Mamelodi Sundowns in Cote d’Ivoire recently.