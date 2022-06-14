Otto Addo has said he is expecting some foreign-born Ghanaian players who are seeking nationality switches to be completed next week.

Callum Hudson Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Eddie Nketiah, Inaki Williams, and his brother Nico, among other players are all rumoured to be close to switching nationalities to play for Ghana national team.

According to the Borussia Dortmund assistant trainer, he hopes those nationality switches can be made before the September international break.

“It’s an open secret that we have talked to a lot of players and I think at the latest by next week, we would know who would like to join us,” the 46-year-old who is the head coach of the Black Stars said as reported by Citi Sports.

“Surely, we would have to be very fast now because we have set a limit, if someone wants to join us he must be ready for the September window, and for that, we will need answers now.

“Hopefully we will know more by next week and we will see if we can get one or two players to try out during the September international break,” he added.

The President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Kurt Okraku, has held talks with these players following the country’s qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars defeated Chile 3-1 on a penalty shootout in the 2022 Kirin Cup in Japan on Tuesday morning.