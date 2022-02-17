SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Knockout Playoff action from the UEFA Europa League, with matches scheduled for Thursday 17 February 2022.

This round of the UEFA Europa League features the teams which ‘dropped’ into the competition from the UEFA Champions League, including true continental heavyweights such as Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

Barca will be in action in one of the most mouth-watering ties, as they face Italian giants Napoli, with the teams’ first leg clash set for an early kick-off at the iconic Camp Nou in Catalonia. “We want to push until the very end in the competition now,” said Napoli’s Elif Elmas, who played a key role in the Neapolitan’s 3-2 win at Leicester City in December which earned them progression to this stage.

Dortmund, meanwhile, will come up against Scottish champions Rangers. The Glasgow side are hoping to claim a major scalp: “Playing against a top club side in Europe will be a great test for us. It will give us the chance to play two good games against a quality opponent,” said ‘Gers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

“It’s going to be really hard — but you want challenges, in life and in football. You want to compete with the best and we are able to do that now. So we have to be on top of our game, but it’s really exciting to draw Dortmund.”

Another eagerly-anticipated clash will see Porto welcome Lazio to Estadio do Dragao. This clash has an extra layer of complexity given that Porto boss Sergio Conceicao is a former Lazio player – and seemingly likely to become manager at the Italian team in the future.

“No one would want to meet [Porto],” said Lazio defender Jorge Silva. “Sergio Conceicao will end up leading Lazio, it’s something that both sides want. In Italy, when we talk about Portuguese, we immediately think of him and Fernando Couto.”

The action on Thursday also features Zenit St Petersburg at home to Real Betis; Sporting Braga visiting Moldovan side Sheriff; Sevilla hosting Dinamo Zagreb; Real Sociedad heading to Germany to face RB Leipzig, and Atalanta welcoming Olympiakos to Bergamo.

