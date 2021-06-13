It was a double pack of fun for Adom TV audience when Asempa FM’s Kwadwo Mensah Moshoosho, Prof E.K. Wallace and Kwaku Twum took over the screen with the Euro 2020 coverage.

The much anticipated Euro 2020 coverage by The Multimedia Group lived to its bidding as both the English and Akan brands left no stone unturned on the opening day.

Sivasspor midfielder, Isaac Coffie joined Moshosho, host of the most authoritative sports programme The Ultimate Sports for the build up towards that crack encounter between Turkey and Italy.

Kwadwo Mensah Moshoosho and Prof E.L Wallace

Coffie’s debut as a tournament television pundit was on point as he brought a lot of expertise as a player who has plied his trade in both Italy and Turkey.

Prof E.K. Wallace, the Commentator for the day also displayed his prowess and was supported by his co-commentator Kwaku Twum.

Wallace is well-known for his enthralling commentaries that have been broadcast to the listeners of our Akan radio platforms (Asempa and Adom FM ) for more than a decade.

Euro 2020 pundits on Adom TV

Italy began their Euro 2020 campaign in impressive fashion as Turkey were put to the sword in a 3-0 win in Rome.



The sizeable margin of victory was no less than the Italians deserved, an own goal from Merih Demiral, a poacher’s finish by Ciro Immobile and a curling effort by Lorenzo Insigne.

They all scored in the second half of a game Roberto Mancini’s side dominated from start to finish with their aggressive press and elegant possession play.