Over 3,000 rsidents at Awutu Ayensuako, Adawukwa, Mayenda in the Awutu Senya West District have heaved a sign of relief after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Eugene Arhin, paid for the renewal and registration on the National Health insurance Scheme (NHIS).

In an interview with Adom News, he disclosed his target is to register 5,000 people to save lives in the constituency and promote quality healthcare.

Mr Arhin who is the Director of Communications at the Presidency said data available to NHIS office indicates that, majority of the constituents are not on the scheme.

He indicated that, the membership of others are also not active due to the lack of money for renewal.

The constituents who have benefitted from the kind gesture lauded Mr. Arhin for his support.

