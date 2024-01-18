One person has been confirmed dead with 17 others injured after a vehicle rammed into them during jogging at Awutu Fianko in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

Director of Communications at the Presidency Eugene Arhin, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya West has paid the medicals bills of the victims.

Over 300 people were participating in the exercise at about 8:pm on Tuesday when the unfortunate incident happened.

The victims including children are receiving treatment at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital while the rest are undergoing traditional medicine treatment.

In an interview with Adom News, Mr Arhin said he will meet with traditional authorities to end night jogging.

Some parents of the victims also received between GH₵500 to GH₵1000 amidst promise to cater for their surgeries if necessary.

Meanwhile, some beneficiaries expressed heartfelt gratitude to Mr Arhin.