Celebrated gospel musician, Esther Smith, who went on a 10-year break to work on some private projects, is back in the gospel music scene with new album titled Wanimonyam So (Your Glory Is Great).

The songs on the album have a combination of both traditional and contemporary musical instruments fused with good rhythms which are intended to woo all gospel music lovers in Ghana and beyond.

As one of the greatest gospel musicians with international recognition, Esther believes that the new album, which was released on October 9, has the potential of becoming a big hit on the Ghanaian music market.

Credited with hit songs such as EbiNsi Da, MedaWase, Onyame Ye Nyame, among others, Esther Smith is hopeful that her new album would touch the hearts of many Ghanaians, including Christians and help them to have breakthroughs in their lives.

Ever since she joined the gospel music industry some years back, she has been recognised as a great singer whose inspiring songs have had a progressive impact on the gospel music industry in Ghana.

It is interesting to note that all the songs on her new album, yet to receive massive airplay on all the local radio stations, offer great inspirations to all Christians and most of the songs are mid-tempo with beautiful rhythms, great bass tunes and drum beats to match.

The album titled track ‘Wanimonyam So’ is a slow-paced worship tune which can be appreciated by all and it is fit for every Christian event.

The song mainly projects the faithfulness of God and the reason Ghanaians should give thanks to Him as long as they live on this earth.

On this eight-track album, Esther Smith reunites with music production star Morris Babyface, who as a vocalist, is featured on the opening tune titled ‘NyameAdwene (God’s Mind)’ and track 3 titled ‘Nsenkyerene (Wonders)’.

Afrifa, Shar and Emens are also acts featured on the album which spans 39 minutes and explores genres like hip-hop, afrobeats, highlife and soul.

Esther Smith hopes the songs on her new album that are equipped with inspirational songs would break barriers just like her previous releases.

The album is currently available on all major digital platforms such as YouTube, Amazon, iTunes, Boomplay, Spotify, Tiktok, Instagram among others.

Esther Smith is credited with a number of awards, including Gospel Album of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year and Best Female Vocal Performance of the Year in 2003 at the Ghana Music Awards among others.