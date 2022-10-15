Erastus Asare Donkor and team honoured for 'Destruction for Gold' documentary

The Kumasi unit of The Multimedia Group has honoured the resilience of team members who worked together on the ‘Destruction for Gold’ documentary.

The documentary production pricked the conscience of Ghanaian society on the impunity of illegal mining activities and the harm caused to the environment, especially water bodies.

The team, led by Erastus Asare Donkor, included videographer Kofi Asare and drivers; Michael Sakyi and Amos Deneku.

The four were rewarded by management for exclusively making personal sacrifices to see to the project’s completion.

They were honoured with certificates, a citation and amounts of money by the management of Luv Fm and Nhyira FM.

The citation for Erastus Asare Donkor read:

“You have the courage to venture the dreaded.

You have the zeal to question authority.

You are consistent in fighting the ills of society.

You are passionate about protecting the environment.

You are concerned with issues of sustainable development.

Your work, DESTRUCTION FOR GOLD, sums your commitment.

We say ayekooo to you for your Fearless and Credible Journalism!”.

Camera operator and video editor, Kofi Asare, was appreciated for his incredible video shots and beautiful visual editing of the documentary.

Amos Daneku

Michael Sakyi

Drivers, Michael Sakyi and Amos Daneku, proved dedication to duty in covering galamsey sites day and night for the project to be completed.

The documentary, ‘Destruction for Gold’, being broadcast in series on JoyNews, has had a great impact on the populace, as many calls for the application of the law for the seemingly untouchable individuals in power destroying farms and water bodies.

General Manager of Luv Fm and Nhyira FM, Jimmy Aglah, emphasised “the Multimedia Group seeks to be the frontal force in driving change from the ills in society by providing independent, fearless and credible journalism and the management has emphasized this by honouring the gallant men for their services”.

Management and staff of the Multimedia Group in Kumasi joined in celebrating the team members.