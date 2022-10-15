There were tears galore in the studio of Hitz FM when gospel musician Piesie Esther and her fans shared their powerful testimonies.

Piesie in 2022 released Wa Ye Me Yie which has garnered over 1.6 million views in just four months, and Ghanaians have related to her testimony.

Gracing the Hitz FM studio for Daybreak Hitz, Friday morning, Piesie shared the inspiration behind the song which is her struggles from childhood till entering into the limelight.

She narrated how she had a rough beginning and a three square meal was something that was far from her reach.

Listeners also had the opportunity to share their testimonies and how her song has impacted their lives.

Piesie Esther broke down in tears to the lyrics of her own song, and the panelists and audiences could not also keep their eyes dry.

Watch video below: