A 32-year-old Estate Developer, accused of swindling his own church member over a Malawian visa and air ticket, has appeared before an Adentan Circuit Court charged with fraud.

Selwyn Kove has, however, denied the charge.

He has, however, refunded GH¢5,000.00 out of the GH¢13,750.00 he collected from his church member and complainant.

The court, presided over by Sedinam Balokah, has admitted Kove to bail in the sum of GH¢50,000.00 with three sureties to reappear on August 30.

Narrating the facts of the case, Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyon said the complainant Theodora Odai, was a banker residing at Nungua while the accused resided at Adentan.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said both accused and the complainant were church members of Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, Adabraka branch founded by a Malawian.

Prosecution said the church normally organises weekly conferences in Malawi for members and non-members across the globe.

On February 11, this year, the complainant expressed interest in the conference and a pastor of the church introduced the accused to the complainant.

In the same year, Chief Inspector Lanyo said Kove demanded and collected GH¢13,750.00 from the complainant under the pretext of securing her a Malawian visa and plane ticket.

Prosecution said as soon as the accused collected the money, he failed to honour his promise and went into hiding.

The Prosecutor said Kove was, however, arrested and he pleaded through his lawyer to refund the money in a month’s time but he had since refunded GH¢5,000.00.