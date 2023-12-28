A delegation from Eritrea’s Commission of Culture and Sports attended the 5th International Film Festival, held from December 16 to 22 in Sanya, China.

This year’s festival, hosted on Hainan Island, marked its third occurrence. The event showcased a diverse array of films, with over 4,000 short, feature, and documentary films from 109 countries participating in the competition. Notably, the American feature film “Family Portrait” and the African documentary “Boko-Haram” received awards.

The Eritrean delegation utilized this opportunity to exchange experiences with festival organizers, writers, directors, actors, and film critics. Furthermore, Eritrea has received an invitation to submit films for competition in the upcoming International Film Festival, signaling an increasing presence in the global film community.

