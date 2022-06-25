Executive Director of Ghana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kwabena Kokofu, has issued a stern warning to persons and companies erecting structures at unauthorised places to desist from it with immediate effect.



The EPA Boss, speaking on Peace FM, Thursday was alarmed by the behaviour of such entities as he wondered why someone would establish a facility at a place designated to protect Ghanaians from floods and other disasters.



According to him, most of these people don’t do due diligence on the site given them by some unscrupulous people but just because they are wealthy, go ahead to construct their projects with reckless abandon and to the detriment of the communities.



Mr Kokofu charged State and local authorities to execute their duties effectively by preventing structures from being developed at unauthorized sites and demolishing the existing ones.



“Enforcement, enforcement should start from prevention, prevention, prevention. As we speak today, we have prevented many companies from establishing filling stations and so forth. Some people are also recalcitrant but we are preparing them for court seriously and demolish their structures. In fact, we don’t have to allow you to complete it; once you have reached this point, we must demolish it”, he said.





