Concerned Enchi Youth has expressed its disgust at comments by the embattled Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul-Mumin Issah.

The Sekondi-Takoradi MCE, in an altercation with a police officer, who stopped him for driving for an alleged reckless driving, was heard in a tape threatening to transfer him to Enchi.

The MCE is said to have told the police officer ” I’ll transfer you to Enchi.”

This, the Concerned Enchi Youth said, is disheartening.

“We, the people of Enchi take great offense at what we consider discriminatory words from the MCE by threatening to transfer the said officer to Enchi, is he trying to suggest that Enchi which is the capital of Aowin Municipal is a place where government workers are transferred to in order to punish them?”

ALSO READ:

Embattled Sekondi-Takoradi MCE in fresh trouble

Suspended Sekondi-Takoradi MCE broken – Colleague reveals

The youth group is, thus, demanding an immediate retraction of the ‘defamatory and derogatory’ comments.