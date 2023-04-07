Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed his well-wishes to Christians in Ghana and around the globe as they celebrate the Easter.

He made this known in his tweet on Friday, April 7 as Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary.

Good Friday is a day Christians around the world remember when Jesus willingly suffered and died by crucifixion as the ultimate sacrifice for sin.

It is also observed to celebrate the day Jesus Christ was raised from the dead, heralding his victory over sin and death and pointing ahead to a future resurrection for all who are united to him by faith.

To this end, Dr Bawumia has entreated all Christians to imitate the sacrifice Jesus Christ made to humanity.

He believed that, if Christians are able to emulate the steps of Jesus Christ, there would be a “cordial co-existence on earth.”

“I wish Christians in Ghana and around the world a happy Easter. As Christians commemorate the passion of Jesus Christ, I entreat all to learn from the sacrifice illustrated by Christ to humanity and emulate it,” he tweeted.

The Vice President was also hopeful the Easter celebration will be “an incident-free festive season.”