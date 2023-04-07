Popular Kumawood actor Lil Win’s wife, Maame Serwaa, has taken to TikTok to showcase her beautiful children with the actor.

In a video that has since gone viral, Maame Serwaa could be seen joyfully dancing with her twin boys and a little baby girl, whom she held tightly in her arms.

The mother of three, who is currently living abroad with her kids, sang along to King Promise’s hit single “Bra,” which features Kojo Antwi. Her infectious energy and happy demeanour had many viewers commenting on the heartwarming video.

Lil Win reacted to his wife’s video with a split-screen TikTok video. On one side of the screen was Maame Serwaa’s video, and on the other, Lil Win could be seen throwing kisses at his wife and children.

Maame Serwaa’s video has received widespread praise on social media, with many commenting on how adorable her children are.

