Empress Gifty, a popular gospel singer, has expressed her concern about the growing trend of young women lusting after married men.

She made these comments in response to the news of a police officer, who was married with children, murdering his 26-year-old girlfriend.

Empress Gifty questioned what it is about married men that entice young women nowadays and whether sex with married men is any different from sex with their boyfriends.

However, the singer advised women against engaging in such relationships with married men. She warned that such men could become obsessed and insecure, which could lead to them killing their mistresses.

She advised women to be careful and leave such relationships, as they are unlikely to end in marriage. Empress Gifty also cautioned that when a married man becomes insecure, it is time to leave, and if he starts becoming abusive, it is definitely time to end the relationship.

For those women who want to leave such relationships, Empress Gifty, advised that they should be careful and take it slowly. She suggested that they start with fasting and prayer, immersing themselves in the blood of Jesus and asking God to help the married man take his eyes off them. She also advised them to stop giving him sex.