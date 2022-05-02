Applause is in order for gospel musician, Empress Gifty for an amazing concert that is talk of town.

The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC 2022) which took place at the Junction Mall in Accra did not only leave many Christians spiritually filled, but in awe due to the creativity Empress Gifty displayed.

The gospel act made a grand entry in a well-decorated globe-shaped tomb, to signify the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Empress Gifty also featured doves in her stage craft which is a representation of the Holy Spirit.

Under the theme: ‘The Essence of the Empty Tomb’, some powerful gospel ministers including Jak Alolome, Eric Jehurun and from Nigeria, Okopi Peterson, gave electrifying performances at the event.

The event was graced by A-list personalities including Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen who described the concert as a “world class show”.

Watch video below: