Ghanaian singer-songwriter, rapper, producer, and podcaster, Paapa Versa is set to release his third album titled Versa Villa.

He released his debut album, Solar, in 2012, which was followed by his second self-produced album, Songs for Kukua, two years later. His third album promises to be another exciting project that will highlight his unique musical style that combines alternative music fused with traditional African rhythms and contemporary instrumentation with a hint of afro-pop.

Paapa Versa’s lead single, “Write for Me,” in his second album became a sensational hit, having received special attention from radio and television channels worldwide, including Channel O and Sound City Nigeria. Music critics and artists alike praised the exceptional production of his second album, prompting industry executives to keep a closer eye on him as he promises to be the next big thing in the business. Since then, he has released three more EPs: Technical Difficulties 1, 2, and 3. Throughout the course of his solo career, he has worked with big names in the music industry, such as Manifest, Efya, Adomaa, Jayso, and King Promise.

His journey in the music industry began when he was only 17 years old when he joined a hip-hop group called Skillions New Generation, formed by legendary Ghanaian music producer Jayso together with Lil Shaker, Joey B, Rumour, Kevin Beats, Killmatic, and more. The group released the Skillions – New Generation Mixtape, which featured the original song “Life Is Short,” which became quite a hit due to its impressive lyricism and state-of-the-art production. When he decided to launch his solo career, he produced his album under Skillions Records.

For the most part, Paapa Versa’s unique style is an amalgamation of all his musical influences, which included Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Agya Koo Nimo, Osibisa, Asa, Kirk Franklin, PJ Morton, Jon Bellion, and Lecrae. He has been nominated for three music awards, including the Best Alternative Song at 3 Music Awards in 2021, Alternative Song of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards UK in 2021, and Discovery of the Year at the Africa Gospel Music Awards in 2013.

Unknown to many of his fans, Paapa Versa grew up with a terrible stutter, and music became his main way of expressing his artistry. He improved over time after acting in theater productions in high school and constantly practicing to improve his fluency.

“Growing up with a stutter, I thought I was inadequate for words. I found refuge in music when I was 4, and I’ve lived there since. My stutter never left, and music didn’t either. Now a little older, I’ve realized words—on their own—are inadequate for me. I pour my heart out in songs,” he explained.

Apart from launching his upcoming album this 2022, Paapa Versa is looking forward to achieving more in the future, from traveling the world to promote his music to spreading love and light to people who need them most. He also envisions himself coaching other independent music artists in Africa on how they can monetize their original music. Furthermore, he hopes to show the world that artists like him who create original, honest, and relatable music, have the chance to make it in a highly competitive industry. In doing this, he hopes to inspire more music artists to pursue their dreams.