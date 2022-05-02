About 25 workers of the Thara Bridget Mills Group were honoured for their outstanding performance on May Day.

The initiative is to reward workers who excelled in their line of duty in the year under review. The awards includes: best team leader, exemplary staff, best improved staff, best dressed, rising star among others.

Charles Konney of Party Tree bakes won the over achiever award, Dora Abugri was honoured for being the longest serving staff whiles Robert Atinga was awarded the most loyal staff.

Special awards were given to Alex Appiah and Isaac Tay for demonstrating commitment toward the growth of the group.

The Chief Executive Officer of the TBM Group, Thara Bridget Mills said she introduced the award scheme to celebrate hardworking and committed staff.

She underscored her commitment to employee empowerment by building a conducive environment for creativity and innovation.

Thara Bridget Mills congratulated award winners and encouraged all staff to put in their best.

Staff and guests were treated to good music at the glamorous event by the Live Band Crew.