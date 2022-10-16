Gospel musician Empress Gifty filled eyes of sympathisers with tears when she was uncontrollable at the funeral of her grandmother and sister.

A month after she lost both relations weeks apart, a funeral service has been held for the deceased at the Kowado Park in New Takoradi.

While filing past the mortal remains of 90-year-old Obaapanyin Mary Donkor and her sister, Mrs Juliana Annan, 49, Empress Gifty was captured sobbing.

Despite attempts by actress Tracey Boakye and some relatives to calm her down, Empress was still in a sorrowful mood.

She, however, managed to perform to the sympathisers with the help of other gospel musicians.

Stella Dugan, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Tagoe Sisters and Agya Koo also gave powerful performances.

Other celebrities stormed the event, the likes of Nana Ama McBrown, Ophelia Nyantakyi, Sally Mann and a host of politicians.

Click to watch video: