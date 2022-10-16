President Nana Akufo-Addo has suspected the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region, Yaw Danso, over his alleged involvement in illegal mining.

The development was announced in a letter from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

The letter, signed by the sector Minister, Dan Botwe, said the suspension is to allow for an investigation into the claims.

This comes a few weeks after President Akufo-Addo summoned Mr Danso over a viral audio which implicated him over his involvement in the illegality.

Speaking with Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) at a special meeting last week, President Akufo-Addo vowed not to shield any appointee found culpable in the fight against illegal mining.

He announced that the government appointee has been referred to the local government minister for questioning.

The DCE had been the subject of controversy after some of his assembly members tried to pass a vote of no confidence against him.

They accused Mr Danso of causing divisions within their ranks and withholding resources meant for their work.

Below is the full statement: