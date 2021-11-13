Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, has tendered an unreserved apology to her husband, 2Face Idibia and everyone she has offended.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Saturday, November 13, 2021, as part of activities to mark her 37th birthday.

It’s A Brand New Chapter For Me. And Would really Love To Start It On A Clean Slate . 🙏🏽This Year Has Been A lot. Soooo Much Blessings And Pain. My Hands Are Shaking As I Type This ….I Let A lot Of pple down ..Especially The Pple Close To Me, she wrote.