Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has parted ways with Ghana Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics, ahead of the second round of the 2022/23 season.

The 32-year-old joined the two-time champions as a free agent on a six months deal.

Badu assisted the side to win the GHALCA tournament before the start of the ongoing season.

According to the former Black Stars midfielder, reports of the club’s decisions against him which were overlooked by former head coach, Yaw Preko, has triggered his decision to reconsider his future with the Accra-based side.

“I’m not sure I will return to the club again,” he told Asempa FM.

“It is just unfortunate but I have heard that the management of the club has taken certain decisions against me which the coach fought against strongly,” he added.

“The decision by the coach to keep me playing cost him his job and this has been confirmed by four members of the technical team.

“The CEO of the club [Oloboi Commodore] is the one behind it,” he further stated.

Badu featured in 11 league games winning the Man of the Match award in two.

Olympics parted ways with Preko earlier this week and have appointed Bismark Kobby Mensah as the new head coach for the second half of the season.