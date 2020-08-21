The Omanhene of the Edina Traditional Area (Elmina) in the Central region, Nana Kodwo Conduah VI, has vowed to give birth to a son and name him after President Nana Akufo-Addo if he completes the Elmina Fishing Port.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday begun his three-day working visit to the Central region with a sod-cutting ceremony to commence the construction of the Elmina Fishing Port rehabilitation and expansion project at Elmina in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Municipality.

The €85M project, being executed by Bellsea Limited (Member of the DEME Group), is a Government of Ghana and Netherlands assisted Project.

“This fishing harbour has really been a great concern to us in Elmina and you know we have been struggling with fishing in Elmina; so we are very happy the project has commenced to help us also and we are grateful to the President for that,” he lauded.

To this, Nana Conduah, who will turn 58 in November, has vowed to name his child after the President.

“I want to make a vow to him. If the fishing port is completed by next year, my wife and I will deliver a new child and name him, Nana Addo Dankwa Fishing Harbor, that would be my child’s name,” he said.

