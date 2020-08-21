The West African Examination Council (WAEC) says it cannot be blamed for mass leakage of exams questions on social media.

Mounting a strong defence the Council touted its strict security protocols before and after the printing of exam questions.

This comes after the general public and some stakeholders in the education sector raised concerns about some leakage of questions in the ongoing West African Senior Secondary Certificate Education (WASSCE).

However, speaking on Joy News’ AM Show Thursday, Head of Public Relations, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe said WAEC can only take responsibility for the leaked contact details of examiners and not the questions.

“We have not said anything has leaked so if you say that they leaked the papers then I do not know what you are talking about but if you talk about the fact that the examiners list has gone out ten we will accept responsibility.

“But for the leakage of papers, no [we do not know anything about it],” she stressed.

Meanwhile, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has called for national probe into the leakage of exam papers.

Although on Wednesday, the Minority in Parliament called for the cancellation of the all leaked WASSCE papers, the GNAT President, Philipa Larsen said cancelling the questions does not address the annual problem of leaked questions.

“Every year we hear of leaked questions and all we have done is cancel these questions. But now there are certain things we have to look at because when we cancel exam papers we should be aware that it goes with cost.

“And so it is just not enough to say that you are cancelling examination papers. There should be a thorough investigation to get to the root cause of the issue so that we ‘kill’ it,” she stated.

The Cyber security unit of the GPS is currently investigating the matter following growing demands for a bi-partisan probe into the matter, the latest being the Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition.