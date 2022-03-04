Ellembelle MP, 4 others face court for various traffic offences

Ellembelle Member of Parliament (MP), Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, and four other motorists have been arrested by the Airport Divisional Police Command for road traffic offences.

They were arrested near the Aviation Social Centre for “careless and inconsiderate driving, including driving in the middle of the road facing oncoming vehicles.”

The four suspects – Ahiadoglo Godnows, Arthur Asafo-Agyei Adu, Abednego Bandaogo and Ntiedu George – have been duly processed to face court today, March 4, 2022.

However, Police have said that the former Energy Minister failed to cooperate with the officers after his driver’s licence was taken and he was sent to the Police station to be processed for court.

He drove away and left his driver’s licence behind.

“The Airport Police Command later contacted him in the night on the telephone and asked him to report to the station today to be processed for court. This morning, the MP reported at the station and he has been duly processed for court,” the statement added.

The Police have urged motorists to abide by road traffic regulations to ensure the safety of all and cut down on the many road accidents.

“Everyone’s journey will also be faster if we all obey the road traffic rules,” the Police added.