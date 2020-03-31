Celebrity tailor, Elikem Kumordzie who was placed under mandatory quarantine has tested negative for coronavirus but will remain in quarantine for some more days.

The Big Brother contestant who is also an actor is among some 1030 persons who were placed under mandatory quarantine by government to be tested when they arrived in the country about a week ago.

Of the 1,030 persons quarantined, 78 of them have tested positive for the virus with the rest testing negative.

Elikem announced his status on his Instagram handle, saying he is expected to complete the 14-day period of isolation and also undergo a second round of testing.

“A second confirmatory test would be conducted to ensure that you remain negative. This action has been taken because of the continuous fraternization amongst travellers who were accommodated in the same location. Some of these persons have tested positive,” the letter addressed to him read.

The Old Mutual Amazing Voices host was, however, grateful not only for his test results but also for government’s continuous efforts to help contain the virus.

He praised government for its reception towards the arriving passengers amid the outbreak.

“They serve us food three times a day. They call and give you three options to choose from and they deliver the food to our doorsteps.

“At first, they used to put it on the floor and we complained so now there are some small coffee tables in our rooms so we put them outside our doors and the hotel staff put the food on it,” he explained.

Elikem has spent approximately 10 days in quarantine and is hoping to get his second test come back as negative.