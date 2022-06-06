The Bekwai Circuit Court has remanded a 26-year-old electrician who allegedly stole spare parts valued at GH¢8,000.

Victor Osei has denied entering the store room of Collins Boakye to steal the items.

He is to make his next appearance on June 14, 2022.

Police Chief Inspector Christian Amartey told the Court presided over by Mr Mark Tair-ima Diboro that the Complainant, Boakye, was a driver whilst Osei, the accused person, was an electrician, all residing at Ampabame No.2 near Trede.

He said on May 8, 2022, at 3:30 pm, the complainant detected that someone had stolen his Daihatsu Hijet and Opel Corsa spare parts made up of three water tanks, a front beam, a back axle, seven front hobs, a front absorber, 2 steering rags, five lower arms, a brake pad, two exhaust pipes, two brake discs, a spring, one puller, and a gearbox all valued at GHS8,000.00 which he had kept in the store room of his house.

The Prosecution said the complainant started his enquiries and found out that the accused, Osei, was the person who stole the spare parts.

Chief Inspector Amartey said a report was made at Trede Police Station, which led to the arrest of Osei.

He said the accused person admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and led the Police to retrieve the items from a scrap shop at Nkoranza where he sold the items at GHS400.00 to a 14-year-old boy, a scrap dealer, and a witness in the case.

After investigations, the accused person was charged and put before the court.