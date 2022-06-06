Fire has swept through several wooden structures and containers at Madina Ritz Junction in Accra.

May be an image of 6 people, people standing and outdoors
Photo credit: Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Facebook page

The inferno, according to firefighters, started at about 10:21 on Sunday morning with the cause not immediately known.

No photo description available.
Photo credit: Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Facebook page

Over 100 structures used for both residential and commercial purposes and their contents worth thousands of cedis were lost to the raging fire.

May be an image of 1 person, standing and outdoors
Photo credit: Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Facebook page

The Ghana National Fire Service confirmed the incident on its Facebook page.

May be an image of outdoors
Photo credit: Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Facebook page

The Service explained it took firefighters about an hour and 14 minutes to douse the fire.

May be an image of 1 person and outdoors
Photo credit: Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Facebook page

Personnel were drawn from Legon, Abelemkpe, Headquarters, Madina and Trade Fair Fire Stations to put out the fire with about 200 wooden structures and metal containers and their contents worth several thousands of cedis salvaged.

May be an image of 2 people and outdoors
Photo credit: Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Facebook page

Watch more photos from the incident below:

May be an image of 1 person, standing, fire and outdoors
Photo credit: Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Facebook page
May be an image of 2 people and outdoors
Photo credit: Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Facebook page
May be an image of 3 people and outdoors
Photo credit: Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Facebook page




