Fire has swept through several wooden structures and containers at Madina Ritz Junction in Accra.

The inferno, according to firefighters, started at about 10:21 on Sunday morning with the cause not immediately known.

Over 100 structures used for both residential and commercial purposes and their contents worth thousands of cedis were lost to the raging fire.

The Ghana National Fire Service confirmed the incident on its Facebook page.

The Service explained it took firefighters about an hour and 14 minutes to douse the fire.

Personnel were drawn from Legon, Abelemkpe, Headquarters, Madina and Trade Fair Fire Stations to put out the fire with about 200 wooden structures and metal containers and their contents worth several thousands of cedis salvaged.

Watch more photos from the incident below:

