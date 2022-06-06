Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas, has shared some photos flaunting her beautiful skin and her curves in a plunging outfit.
In the shots on her Instagram account, the actress sported a dress by Shebybena, with a matching designer bag and heels.
ALSO READ:
- Gunmen kill 50 Catholic worshippers in Nigeria
- I’m unhappy; my husband and kids were excluded from the visa lottery – US-based Ghanaian
- NPP Youth Organiser hopeful found dead along Kete-Krachi river
Joselyn Dumas’s flawless look was enhanced with makeup by Mimisglow. The actress looked charming, as seen in the images on social media.
The eye-catching photos have garnered massive reactions from personalities in the entertainment industry and fans alike.