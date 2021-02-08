Third witness of the petitioner in the ongoing election petition hearing at the Supreme Court, Rojo Mettle-Nunoo, has said when he left the strong room to meet the Electoral Commission (EC) Chair, Mrs Jean Mensa, on December 9, 2020, he was offered tea at her office while waiting for hours.

He made the statement during the cross-examination by Counsel for the EC, Mr Amenuvor, who insisted that Mr Mettle-Nunoo left the strong room on his own volition and waited at the EC Chair’s office for over three hours, during which period he was offered tea and biscuits.

But Mr Mettle-Nunoo insisted that he left the strong room after a phone call to the EC Chair, in which the latter invited him to her office, adding that while he was there “I was offered tea – I was not offered biscuits.”

He also admitted to spending “a considerable amount of time” at the reception of the EC Chair because she had asked him to wait.

This statement briefly created laughter among persons in the courtroom, including the EC chair who was also present for today’s sitting.