The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has delivered a stern warning to current government appointees who are involved in the misappropriation of state funds.

He made it clear that those responsible for such actions would be held accountable for the harm inflicted on the nation if elected in the upcoming elections.

Mr. Mahama stressed that his intention is not to engage in a witch hunt but rather to ensure that state resources are utilised for their intended purposes, ultimately benefiting the Ghanaian people.

Speaking during his “Building the Ghana We Want” tour in the North East Region on Tuesday, April 16, he stressed the importance of accountability and transparency in governance, asserting that those found guilty of misappropriating funds will face the consequences.

The former president pledged to empower investigative and anti-corruption agencies to work effectively under his administration. By allowing these agencies to carry out their duties without interference, he aims to combat corruption and uphold the rule of law in Ghana.

Encouraging the Ghanaian youth to remain hopeful, Mr Mahama urged them to support the NDC in the 2024 polls, promising a brighter future under his leadership.

He emphasised the need for collective action in building a prosperous and equitable society, highlighting the role of the youth in shaping the nation’s future.

“… But I can assure them that the people of Ghana will hold them accountable for what they have done. We are not going to witch hunt anybody, but if you have messed up the lives of the people of Ghana and you have misappropriated their money, you must account for it. So investigative institutions and corruption institutions are going to work and the youth of this country must recognise the harm inflicted on you,” he said.

