The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the party will ensure that the 2024 election is conducted fairly.

According to Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, the NDC believes the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) may want to rig the next general election.

As such, his party will prepare adequately to ensure that the ‘scheme’ is botched.

“The NDC is building a strong system to deal with any attempt of possible electoral machinations in the next elections,” he said on Accra-based Radio Gold.

He revealed that the NDC has conducted assessments of its performance in the 2020 election, and is in the process of correcting minor anomalies in order to position the party for victory in 2024.

“As a matter of fact, the party has organised numerous activities from last year including outreaches, retreats, and data collection among other things.

“These activities are essential towards grassroots re-organisation in building a strong management system for the party.”

This is not the first time the Deputy Secretary has announced his party’s posture to stop any attempt by the governing to rig the 2024 election.

In August, Dr Otokunor made an open declaration that unless “they [NPP] kill all of us,” NDC will not stand aloof and allow itself to be cheated.

Meanwhile, former President John Mahama says the NDC has learned hard lessons from the 2020 elections that will ensure that the party wins the next election.

Mr Mahama maintained that the Electoral Commission is hostile towards the NDC, thus, strategic steps are being adopted to cement the party’s victory at polling stations.